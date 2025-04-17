The Florida State University (FSU) shooting suspect is the son of a sheriff’s deputy and a member of the law enforcement community’s youth advisory council, police indicated Thursday afternoon.

Police indicated that the 20-year-old alleged shooter’s mother is a Leon County Sheriff’s deputy. He somehow accessed his mother’s firearms and used at least one of her guns in the attack. Police are continuing to look at what other firearms he was able to access.

The suspected shooter’s mother is a school resource officer.

Police emphasized that he will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law in order to make clear that such actions will not be tolerated.

Breitbart News reported that the suspect was taken into custody approximately an hour after shots rang out on the Florida State University campus.

During the Thursday afternoon press conference, police indicated that two people died as a result of the attack and that the deceased were not FSU students.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a member of Gun Owners of America, a Pulsar Night Vision pro-staffer, and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly: awrhawkins@breitbart.com.