At Least One in Custody After Shooting Reported on FSU Campus

UPDATE: The Tallahassee Democrat is reporting that a total of six people were injured in the Florida State shooting, one of them critically.

Original story continues below:

At least one person is in custody after a shooting was reported on the Florida State University (FSU) campus in Tallahassee on Thursday around mid-day.

WSVN reported the suspect was apprehended around 1 p.m.

At least four people were injured in the incident but the cause and extent of their injuries is not known.

CNN noted the shooting occurred near the school’s student union and thereafter law enforcement escorted students out of the building with their hands in the air.

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) used a post to X to say, “Our prayers are with our FSU family and state law enforcement is actively responding.”