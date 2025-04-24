California Homeowner Shoots Alleged Naked Intruder

An alleged naked intruder was shot by a Chino, California, homeowner at around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

CBS News reported that the Chino Police Department was called at 11:35 a.m. and told an alleged intruder had entered a home through a front window.

The caller said her husband had shot the intruder and police arrived to find him “completely disrobed and appeared to be under the influence of drugs.”

KTLA identified the suspect as a 21-year-old Whittier man named Svens Sokolovskis. He was taken into custody and “transported to a local hospital with gunshot wounds to his lower extremities.”

Sokolovskis was hospitalized in stable condition.

The Chino Police Department pointed out that “Sokolovskis is facing charges related to the residential burglary and will be formally charged upon his release from the hospital.”

