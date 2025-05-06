One Home Intruder Dead, a Second Charged with Murder in Florida

A homeowner shot and killed twenty-year-0ld Marcel James Williams during an alleged home intrusion on April 16, and Williams’ accomplice, 22-year-old Ja’quavius Corde Daniels, is being charged with murder.

The Tampa Free Press pointed out that the homeowner confronted Williams and Daniels on the night of the alleged intrusion and shot at them, striking Williams. The wounded Williams was transported to a hospital, where he died.

The Tampa Bay Times noted that Daniels fled the scene the night of the foiled intrusion, then turned himself in to police on May 1.

On May 5, 2025, the Miami Herald reported that the murder charge was filed against Daniels in keeping with a Florida law that allows an accomplice to be charged in such a situation.

The Tampa Bay Times pointed out:

Under state law, someone can be charged with murder if another person dies while they are committing certain crimes, such as home invasion robbery. The charge can be applied even if they didn’t pull the trigger and even if the person who died was an accomplice in the crime.

No information on the homeowner has been released.

