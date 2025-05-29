Baylor Defensive Lineman Dies After Being Shot Multiple Times

Baylor defensive lineman Alex Foster was pronounced dead early Wednesday morning after being found inside a car with multiple gunshot wounds.

Foster was 18-years-old and in Greenville, Mississippi, when he was shot.

ESPN reported that Foster redshirted at Baylor during the 2024 season.

Police were called about a shooting at 12:11 a.m. and arrived to find Foster severely wounded inside a car. He was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead a short time later.

USA Today noted Baylor vice president and director of athletics Mack B. Rhoades and head football coach Dave Aranda released a joint statement regarding Foster’s death. The statement said, in part, “We are heartbroken by the unexpected loss of Alex Foster, a beloved teammate, friend and a cherished part of the Baylor Family…Our thoughts and prayers are with Alex’s family and all those who loved him.”

The Big 12 Conference offered condolences to Foster’s family via X:

Foster was a recruit sought out by numerous universities including Texas, Arkansas, Kentucky, Georgia Tech, and Mississippi State. He committed to Baylor, where he “was set to enter his sophomore year this season.”

