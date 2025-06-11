Chicago: Concealed Carry Permit Holder Kills Alleged Armed Robber

A 36-year-old concealed carry permit holder shot and killed an alleged armed robber in Chicago’s Humboldt Park late Tuesday night.

CWB Chicago noted the alleged armed robber was 18-years-old and is suspected of being tied to a number of robberies that occurred in the minutes prior to his being shot.

In one of those encounters “a gunman robbed a man near the corner of Fulton and Kilpatrick in Austin and drove off with the victim’s gray 2025 Toyota Corolla.”

In another, “two women were robbed at gunpoint in the 2500 block of West Haddon.”

FOX 32 reported that the alleged armed robber then approached the 36-year-old concealed carry permit holder with gun drawn “and demanded his belongings.”

The concealed carry permit holder pulled his own firearm and opened fire, killing the alleged armed robber at 10:48 p.m.

A gray Toyota and the property of the two women from West Haddon were recovered by police.

