An alleged intruder was taken to the hospital for treatment after being shot by a Portland, Oregon, homeowner Thursday morning around 1:30 p.m.

NBC16 reported the homeowner claiming the alleged intruder banged on the front door for about ten minutes. The homeowner warned the alleged intruder that he was armed but the suspect came through the front door anyway.

The homeowner shot him and arriving officers “applied a tourniquet to control bleeding,” according to Sgt. Kevin Allen.

KGW8 noted the alleged intruder incurred non-life-threatening injuries, which were treated at the hospital. After being treated, the alleged intruder was then “booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on first-degree burglary.”

The alleged intruder was identified as 35-year-old Austin R. Mason.

