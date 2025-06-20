On Friday the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit affirmed the Second Amendment Foundation’s lower court victory against California’s one-gun-a-month law.

The case, Nguyen v. Bonta, was brought by SAF, the Firearms Policy Coalition, Inc., and San Diego County Gun Owners PAC, two FFL gun dealers, and six private citizens including Michelle Nguyen.

The three judges on the Ninth Circuit panel were John B. Owens, Bridget S. Bade, and Danielle J. Forrest.

Forrest Wrote the majority opinion, noting:

California has a “one-gun-a-month” law that prohibits most people from buying more than one firearm in a 30-day period. The district court held that this law violates the Second Amendment. We affirm. California’s law is facially unconstitutional because possession of multiple firearms and the ability to acquire firearms through purchase without meaningful constraints are protected by the Second Amendment and California’s law is not supported by our nation’s tradition of firearms regulation.

SAF executive director Adam Kraut commented on the court victory, saying, “Today’s decision claws back a portion of Second Amendment rights stolen by California’s government.”

He added, “California’s one-gun-per-month law was in clear violation of the Second Amendment, as affirmed by the unanimous decision in the Ninth Circuit. This ruling is one step closer to liberating the people of the state from the totalitarian ideals of those in power who believe the right to keep and bear arms is a second-class right.”

