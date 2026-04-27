Gay Commentator Roasts Bidens, Praises Trump: Nothing Turns Off Gay Men More Than Dr. Jill

Breitbart TV

Monday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” commentator Link Lauren talked about the Bidens.

Lauren said, “I couldn’t think of anything that would turn gay men off more. If you’re watching a sexy show and the guys are going at it, and Jill Biden comes out.”

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