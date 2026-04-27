NICE: Trump Has a New Name for ICE

President Donald Trump says he wants to rename ICE as the National Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency.

The directive came after a social-media user named Alyssa urged the name change, saying, “I want Trump to change ICE to NICE so the media has to say NICE agents all day everyday.”

“GREAT IDEA!!! DO IT. President DJT” Trump responded on the Truth Social post.

The move will help manage Trump’s deputies to counter the hostile language used by most establishment reporters to describe Trump’s deportation mandate as cruel and unfair.

That enforcement of Congress’s laws is demanded by American citizens, and has helped raise wages for Americans, reduce rental and housing costs, and has gradually helped young Americans start their own families.

Enforcement also removes criminal and reckless migrants who threaten and kill Americans and pushes political power away from wealthy investors and back to ordinary Americans.