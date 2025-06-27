A 64-year-old woman shut down traffic on I-45 in Spring, Texas, Thursday as she sat in a lawn chair in the middle of the interstate and held a gun to her head.

The incident began with an accident involving the woman’s vehicle and an 18-wheeler, FOX News reported.

After the accident, the woman exited her vehicle with the folding chair and the gun and sat down in the middle of the road.

FOX 26 noted that her actions led to “an hours-long standoff” which shut down traffic in all directions.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez indicated the woman was acting suicidal but was finally approached and apprehended around 6:30 p.m.

FOX 26 pointed out that “there are allegations that the woman intentionally rear-ended the 18-wheeler before the standoff,” but those allegations are unconfirmed.

