During a Tuesday House Rules Committee hearing U.S. Rep. Maxwell Frost (D-FL) claimed Republicans are pro-life “because they want the baby to be born, go to school and get shot in the school.”

FOX News published Frost’s entire statement, “They say they’re pro-life because they want the baby to be born, go to school and get shot in the school. Die in the schools, die on the streets–”

Frost’s statement ended abruptly as Committee Chairwoman Virginia Foxx (R-NC) cut him off.

Foxx said, “You’ve gone over the cliff. We are all going to be quiet now.”

Frost snapped, “I meant every word.”

Prior to being a United States Representative, Frost was a community activist who voiced opposition to Florida legislation allowing teachers to be armed in school as a way of providing classroom defense.

Less than a month after the Parkland attack, KSHB reported he opposed legislation to arm teachers and staff in Florida, claiming it would “disproportionately affect the black and brown community.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a member of Gun Owners of America, and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.