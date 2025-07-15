54-Year-Old Double Murderer to be Executed in Florida Today

Fifty-four-year-old convicted murderer Michael Bernard Bell is set to be executed by lethal injection today in Florida.

FOX NEWS reported Bell was sentenced in 1995 for the murders of Tamecka Smith and Jimmy West. He ambushed them outside a bar, shooting them with an AK-47.

Smith was 18-years-old and West was 23 at the time of their deaths.

Bell killed Smith and West in a case of mistaken identity. He was trying to kill Theodore Wright and tracked Wright’s car to the bar, not knowing Wright had sold the vehicle to West.

USA Today noted Bell’s execution will bring the U.S. to a 10-year high and will be the 26th execution in the U.S. in 2025 alone. On a state level, Bell’s execution will be the eighth in Florida this year.

The sentencing judge in Bell’s murder trial pointed out that Bell had been in prison prior to the murders and he lamented that he was released: “These two murders can be laid at the doorstep of the Florida Parole Commission for the irresponsible early prison release of this violent habitual criminal who should have been in prison at the time the murders were committed.”

