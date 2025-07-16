District Attorney Rules Self-Defense After Man Killed at Homeless Camp in ‘Gun Duel’

California’s Butte County District Attorney ruled self-defense Monday over an incident in which a man was shot and killed at a homeless camp during a “gun duel.”

KRCRTV reported that the Butte County District Attorney’s Office made clear there will be no charges filed against Gerald Michael Thompson for the shooting death of Donald Laroy Stevens in Chico.

Butte County District Attorney Michael Ramsey put out a July 14, 2025, press release, noting that Stevens was shot in the head by Thompson at the homeless encampment on July 7, 2025.

Stevens was enraged at Thompson because Thompson’s dog “had severely mauled one of Stevens’ dogs earlier in the day.” Stevens retrieved a shotgun and allegedly threatened to kill Thompson. For his part, Thompson responded by grabbing a .22-caliber revolver. There was a face-off with Thompson eventually shooting one round, striking Stevens in the head.

Stevens died at the scene.

KRCRTV quoted DA Ramsey saying, “It was at that point a gun duel.”

Although Thompson faces no charges in the death of Stevens, he does face a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm. That charge was filed against Thompson on Monday.

