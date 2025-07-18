At least three sheriff’s deputies were killed in an apparent explosion at a Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department training facility Friday morning, according to live reports from Fox News.

The incident allegedly involved the transport of ordnances.

NBC Los Angeles noted that the incident occurred “at the Biscailuz Center Academy Training on the 1000 block of North Eastern Avenue.” ABC 7 reported that “it appears something exploded next to a Bomb Squad vehicle.”

The incident occurred just prior to 7:30 a.m. Los Angeles time, and details are still scant.

