Multiple Dead in Mass Shooting at Market in Bangkok

Multiple people were killed Monday afternoon at Bangkok’s Or Tor Kor market when a gunman opened fire.

FOX New noted that Or Tor Kor market “sells agricultural produce and local food.”

The New York Times reported that the gunfire sent people scurrying for cover and fleeing for their lives, then finally ended with the attacker taking his own life.

Five innocents were killed, four of whom were working as security guards at the market. Police Lieutenant General Siam Boonsom indicated the attacker was convinced a guard had keyed his vehicle and had been ranting to his wife about it for some time.

The market is popular with tourists but NBC News noted that no tourists were injured in the attack.

There is no information on the type of firearm used.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a member of Gun Owners of America, and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.