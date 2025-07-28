The New York Post is identifying the Manhattan shooter who allegedly opened fire in the office building housing BlackRock and NFL headquarters as a 27-year-old Las Vegas man named Shane Tamura.

Tamura allegedly walked into the building and opened fire around 6:30 p.m. and was found dead shortly thereafter.

FOX 5 New York noted that Tamura had a “concealed carry permit from Las Vegas” on his person.

Breitbart News initially reported the number of shooting victims as three, consisting of one police officer and two civilians. However, numbers were later updated to show at least six were shot, including another police officer who lost his life.

At 9:17 p.m. FOX New York noted that at least three of the shooting victims had died.

No motive for the shooting has been reported.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a member of Gun Owners of America, and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.