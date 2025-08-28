During an interview with ABC’s Rebecca Jarvis, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey (D) claimed there is no reason people “should be able to buy a gun one month and then buy a gun the next month and then the next month after that.”

Frey’s comments came after Jarvis pointed out that Minnesota is a heavily gun-controlled state, yet all the gun controls — including a red flag law — failed to prevent Wednesday’s attack on Catholic schoolchildren.

WATCH — Disgusting! Minneapolis Mayor Mocks “Thoughts and Prayers” for Catholic School Shooting Victims:

Jarvis asked, “Here in Minneapolis, there are very strong red flag laws around gun control. Do you believe there were missed signs here in Minneapolis?”

Frey responded, “I don’t know all the details yet, and so, I’ll speak generally, though. We have more guns in America than people. I don’t see a reason that people should be able to buy a gun one month and then buy a gun the next month and then the next month after that.”

Later in his answer he said, “People who say that this is not about guns, you have got to be kidding me. This is about guns. We do need to take action.”

Frey concluded:

There are other countries around the world where horrific acts have taken place like this, and then they step up to make a change, so that it in fact does not happen again. We can take that same sort of action here now. And let this be the last time. Again, how many times have you heard people talk about this? There needs to be a necessary change and then change isn’t made. It’s on all of us.

In the end, Frey did not point out the deterrence armed school resource officers pose to would-be attackers, nor did he float the idea of allowing teachers to be armed for classroom defense. Instead, his push was largely centered on more restrictions on the exercise of the Second Amendment despite the fact that Minnesota’s many gun laws were impotent to prevent Wednesday’s heinous attack.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a member of Gun Owners of America, and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.