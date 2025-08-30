Thomas Massie Introduces Repeal of Gun-Free School Zones Act

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) is pushing a repeal of the Gun-Free School Zones Act (1990) in order to make it easier for law-abiding teachers, faculty, and others, to be armed to fend off would-be attackers on school campuses.

The Gun-Free School Zones Act was put in place by President George H.W. Bush (R), barring the possession of a firearm in a “school zone” and thereby creating myriad gun-free soft targets in places filled with defenseless children, teachers, and school staff.

Massie wants to see the Gun-Free School Zones Act repealed as a way of removing the soft target moniker from schools around the country.

Gun Owners of America praised Massie’s push, saying, “Congress needs to abandon the failed federal gun-free schools policy & arm willing teachers instead!”

The National Association for Gun Rights also lauded Massie’s efforts to repeal the Gun-Free School Zones Act:

The day after a trans shooter opened fire on a Minneapolis Catholic school, Breitbart News pointed to a Crime Prevention Research Center (CPRC) report noting that the attacker sought out a gun-free zone on purpose. In his manifesto, the trans shooter made clear he wanted to attack a place where people would be “unarmed” as they were when James Holmes attacked a gun-free movie theater in Aurora, Colorado, in 2012.

