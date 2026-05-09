Maher: Dems Have ‘Kind of Made Making Money Evil’

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher said that Democrats have “kind of made making money evil” though he does believe there should be an upper wealth limit.

While discussing the Met Gala, Maher said that there was an attempt to get people to boycott the event by people he calls “liberals in theory” that wasn’t successful. He added, “I guess the question I’m asking is, for the party that’s always talking about money and [has] kind of made making money evil — now, I do believe that there should be an upper number that we tax on, that you can’t have more money than — some of these people have over $500 billion, that’s crazy. But I am the farthest thing from a socialist. I think making money is good, wanting to be rich is good. That’s part of what makes America America. We conform to human nature, which is greedy. But you can’t have it both ways. Beyoncé was there. She was wearing a $50 million necklace and the Queen of Kalahari diamond.”

Maher later added that Beyoncé likely had the jewelry given to her, “and I say good, I’m glad. Everybody should be able to do what they want in America.”

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