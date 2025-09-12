Pawn Shop Employees Return Fire, Kill Two Alleged Robbers

Pawn shop employees at Oakland, California’s, Eddy Cash for Gold returned fire Wednesday around 7:45 p.m., killing two alleged robbers and wounding three others.

ABC 7 News reported that police indicated, “Five masked suspects from Stockton, some armed, entered the store and began assaulting employees.” A gunfight soon ensued as two armed employees opened fire.

One person affiliated with the store was wounded and three alleged robbers were injured, while two other alleged robbers were killed.

KTVU noted that the injury of the person affiliated with the store is not life-threatening.

Two of the three alleged robbers who survived the incident “were booked into jail on suspicion of armed robbery and murder.”

The San Francisco Chronicle quoted Oakland Deputy Chief Nicholas Calonge commenting on the survivors being charged, saying, “Because of the nature of the act, the attempted robbery, felony conduct and the subsequent deaths of the suspects, we believe that their compatriots are thereby responsible for those deaths.”

KTVU identified the two alleged robbers who were booked as 26-year-old Deshawn Tyson and 28-year-old Charles Gaston III.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a member of Gun Owners of America, and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.