Gov. Greg Abbott (R) posted “FAFO” to X after a woman who was allegedly mocking Charlie Kirk’s assassination was arrested by Texas Tech police officers.

“FAFO” is a popular abbreviation for “F*ck Around and Find Out.”

Florida’s Voice assistant news director Eric Daugherty posted video of the woman allegedly mocking the assassination at a vigil being held for Kirk on the Texas Tech campus:

Abbott’s first response to the woman’s arrest, “Definitely picked the wrong school to taunt the death of Charlie Kirk. Thanks Texas Tech.”

About four hours later, he referenced the apprehension in another X post:

Texas Tech board of regents chairman Cody Campbell responded to the arrest with an X post, saying, “We, at Texas Tech, are proud of our values and are not afraid to stand up for them. Strive for Honor Evermore! Long Live the Matadors!!”

