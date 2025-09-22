Alleged Burglar Strips Naked, Gets Shot Dead by Homeowner

An alleged burglar who entered a Gwinnett County, Georgia, home shortly after 4:30 a.m. Monday was shot and killed after stripping his clothes off.

WSB-TV2 reported that the alleged burglar threw a propane tank through a window at the back of the home to gain entry.

A family member who was in the house at the time said, “He was in there getting naked, taking his clothes off, smashing stuff.”

Police were called to the scene, and when they entered the home to assess the scene, the alleged burglar had been shot.

Atlanta News First noted that a surveillance video from “inside the living room appears to show the same man walking around, cursing, and throwing items in the kitchen prior to being shot by the homeowner.”

The alleged robber’s identity is being withheld until next of kin are contacted. The family that lives in the Gwinnett County home said the alleged burglar was a total stranger.

