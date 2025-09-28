Three people are dead and eight others injured after someone on a boat pulled up by Southport, North Carolina’s American Fish Company Saturday and opened fire.

WECT reported that the incident occurred just before 10 p.m.

NBC News pointed out that the boat was moving, then “passed in front of American Fish Company.” WWAY noted that someone on the boat “opened fired on the patrons before heading up the Intracoastal Waterway towards Oak Island.”

A “person of interest” is being question on connection with the attack, according to CNN.

The condition of the eight who were injured in the attack is unknown.

City public information officer ChyAnn Ketchum said in a news release seen by CNN that a motive has not been determined, but there is “no known further credible threat to the public.”

Southport is located near the mouth of the Cape Fear River, roughly 30 miles south of Wilmington.

