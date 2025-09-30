Kansas Police Officer Shot and Killed in Line of Duty

Hays, Kansas, police officer — Sgt. Scott Heimann — was shot and fatally wounded over the weekend after responding to a “domestic violence incident” about 11 p.m. Saturday.

KAKE reported a woman called to say she “was trying to flee” 34-year-old Zane Wickham, when “he drove his truck into her vehicle.”

Heimann and other officers arrived and were setting up a parameter around Wickham’s home when a shot rang out. The round hit Heimann and he died shortly thereafter.

The Hays Post noted, “Despite the immediate and courageous efforts of fellow officers and first responders, he succumbed to his injuries.”

Hays Mayor Sandy Jacobs said, “The City Commission extends our deepest condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of our fallen officer. His service and sacrifice in protecting our community will never be forgotten. We stand united with our Police Department and with the entire community as we navigate this difficult time. We ask everyone to keep all those affected in their thoughts and prayers.”

Police chief Don Scheilber commented, “Today we are tragically reminded that Police Officers serve and protect their communities putting the lives of others above their own. Sgt. Scott Heimann gave his life in this service exemplifying dedication to the community and the safety of others.”

The Wichita Eagle pointed out that the Kansas Bureau of Investigation indicated Wickham, the assailant, was eventually found dead from an “apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.”

