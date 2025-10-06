At Least 30 Shot During Weekend In Democrat-Run Chicago

At least 30 people were shot, five of them fatally, during the weekend in Mayor Brandon Johnson’s (D) Chicago.

Breitbart News reported at least 13 people were shot Friday into Saturday night alone, and four of those people succumbed to their wounds.

On Monday morning, CBS News noted that the weekend’s toll of violence had reached at least 30 shot, with one additional shooting fatality, bringing the total number of shooting deaths to five.

That fifth shooting death occurred Monday morning around 3 a.m. “in the 3900 block of South Archer Avenue.” A 33-year-old man got into an argument with another man who pulled a gun and shot the 33-year-old twice. The 33-year-old was taken to a hospital, where he died.

RELATED: Woke Democrats Are Declaring Open Season on ICE

Chicago, like all of Illinois, has stringent gun control. Those controls include an “assault weapons” ban, a “high capacity” magazine ban, a red flag law, a 72-hour waiting period on gun purchases, a ban on concealed carry on public transit, and a Firearm Owners Identification (FOID) card requirement.

(The FOID card requirement mandates any would-be gun owner obtain a FOID card from state police before possessing a firearm.)

In addition to the state-level controls, Chicago sits in Cook County, which has its own “assault weapons” ban as well as a ban on “high capacity” magazines.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a member of the NRA and Gun Owners of America, and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.