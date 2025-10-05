Chicago: At Least 13 Shot Friday into Saturday Night

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson speaks with attendees during a budget roundtable discussion
Armando L. Sanchez/Chicago Tribune via Getty
AWR Hawkins

At least 13 people were shot, four of them fatally, Friday into Saturday night in Mayor Brandon Johnson’s (D) Chicago.

CBS News reported the first two fatal shootings occurred around 7:45 p.m. Friday. After being alerted that someone had been shot, police came to “the 900 block of West 85th Street” and found a man in an apartment with a gunshot wound to the head and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers found another man with a gunshot wound in an alley near the apartment. The second victim was taken to a hospital where he also died.

The weekend’s third fatal shooting occurred “in the 100 block of South Pulaski Road” just after 2 p.m. Saturday. Two men, ages 21 and 29, were standing on the sidewalk when someone approached and opened fire. The 21-year-old was fatally wounded.

The fourth fatal shooting of the weekend occurred shortly after 8 p.m. The Chicago Sun-Times noted that a 22-year-old woman was shot numerous times in the chest and died after being transported to the hospital.

The Sun-Times pointed out that 319 people have been killed year-to-date in Chicago.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a member of the NRA and Gun Owners of America, and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.

 

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.