Supreme Court Takes up Case Focused on Gun-Free Zones

The Supreme Court of the United States agreed Friday to hear Wolford v. Lopez, a case that centers on Hawaii’s ban on concealed carry on private property that is open to the public.

The case made it to SCOTUS after Hawaii’s ban was upheld by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit.

Gun Owners of America explained that the ban prohibited licensed concealed carry in the following locations:

Parks

Sidewalks

Beaches

Government Property

Banks

Most Private Property

The NRA filed an amicus brief in May 2025, urging SCOTUS to take the case, claiming that Hawaii’s law “was deliberately designed to make public carry so impractical that citizens choose not to exercise their rights.”

Moreover, the NRA suggested the law cannot survive the scrutiny required by Bruen (2022), noting “there is no historical tradition supporting the [concealed carry] regulation.”

CNN reacted to SCOTUS’ announcement that it is taking by Wolford v. Lopez by suggesting that case represents “a thorny Second Amendment dispute that could expand carry rights in malls, restaurants and stores.”

