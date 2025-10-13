At least four people are dead and the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating “persons of interest” after shots were fired outside a South Carolina bar Sunday morning just prior to 1 a.m.

According to the Associated Press, the bar–Willie’s Bar and Grill–is located on the South Carolina island of St. Helena.

The AP noted “at least 20 people were injured,” in addition to those killed.

The bar owner, who was present at the time, recalled hearing gunshots “in bursts” outside when the violence occurred.

In a statement, BCSO said it is investigating “persons of interest” in the matter, although it did not say how many shooters may have been involved.

BCSO observed, “This is a tragic and difficult incident for everyone. We ask for your patience as we continue to investigate this incident. Our thoughts are with all of the victims and their loved ones.”

