A Miami Gardens resident shot one of three alleged intruders Monday morning shortly before noon, causing the other two suspects to flee the scene.

NBC 6 reported that one of the three alleged intruders was armed.

The Miami Herald observed that the alleged intruder with a rifle opened the resident’s bedroom door and was then shot.

The other two suspects fled after the resident opened fire and are still on the loose.

The alleged intruder who was shot was taken to the hospital in “unknown” condition.

Neighbors did not want to be identified, but recounted hearing numerous gun shots.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a member of the NRA and Gun Owners of America, and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.