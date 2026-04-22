IDF: Israeli Soldier to Serve Jail Time for Destroying Crucifix in Lebanon, Cross Replaced

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Tuesday that an Israeli soldier who used a sledgehammer to destroy a statue of Jesus in southern Lebanon has been dismissed from combat duty and sentenced to 30 days in military prison. Another soldier who photographed the act was given the same punishment.

The incident occurred in the southern Lebanese village of Debel, where one IDF trooper snapped photos of another swinging the blunt side of an axe at the head of a Jesus statue. The image spread like wildfire across social media on Sunday, prompting outrage and condemnation from religious and political leaders around the world.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday that he, like the “overwhelming majority of Israelis,” was “stunned and saddened” by the destruction of a Catholic religious icon in southern Lebanon.

“I condemn the act in the strongest terms. Military authorities are conducting a criminal probe of the matter and will take appropriately harsh disciplinary action against the offender,” Netanyahu said.

“As the Jewish state, Israel cherishes and upholds the Jewish values of tolerance and mutual respect between Jews and worshippers of all faiths. All religions flourish in our land and we view members of all faiths as equals in building our society and region,” he declared.

The Assembly of Catholic Ordinaries of the Holy Land issued a statement on Monday expressing “profound indignation and unreserved condemnation of the desecration of a representation of Jesus Crucified by an Israeli soldier in a Lebanese village.”

The IDF promised a prompt investigation would be conducted by its Northern Command. On Tuesday, investigators found that the “soldiers’ conduct completely deviated from IDF orders and values.”

“Procedures regarding conduct with religious institutions and symbols were reinforced to the troops prior to their entry into the relevant areas, and will be reinforced again for all troops in the area following the incident,” the IDF pledged.

The IDF said six other soldiers who were present for the incident, but took no action to stop it, could also face discipline.

The findings of the investigation were presented to Brig. Gen. Sagiv Dahan, the top commander of the sector in southern Lebanon where the village of Debel is located. Dahan formally accepted the findings and imposed the recommended disciplinary measures.

Further up the chain of command, IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir said the incident “constitutes unacceptable conduct and a moral failure, far exceeding any acceptable standard and contradicting IDF values and the expected conduct of its troops.”

The IDF expressed “deep regret over the incident,” and stressed that its “operations in Lebanon are directed solely against the Hezbollah terrorist organization and other terrorist groups, and not against Lebanese civilians.”

“From the moment the report of the incident was received, the IDF has been working to assist the local community in replacing the statue,” the statement added.

On Tuesday, the IDF announced that the damaged statue has been replaced.

“The IDF expresses deep regret over the incident, and is working to ensure that it does not happen again in the future,” the announcement said.

The Debel incident was the most embarrassing and outrageous of several looting and vandalism allegations against Israeli forces in southern Lebanon since the terrorists of Hezbollah provoked the conflict by attacking Israel in March. As in Debel, some of those allegations have been backed by photos and video taken by Israeli soldiers.