Sen. Luján: ‘I’m Certain President Trump Will Be Firing’ Kash Patel Soon

Wednesday on MS NOW’s “Chris Jansing Reports,” Sen. Ben Ray Luján (D-NM) said he is “certain” that President Donald Trump will soon fire FBI Director Kash Patel.

Jansing said, “I also want to ask you about Kash Patel. He has now responded, as you know, to a report from The Atlantic that he alarmed colleagues with his excessive drinking and unexplained absences. Here’s what he said yesterday at a press conference with Acting Attorney General d Blanche.”

Patel said, “I can say unequivocally that I never listen to the fake news mafia, and that’s when they get louder. It just means I’m doing my job. I’ve never been intoxicated on the job, and that is why we filed a $250 million defamation lawsuit. And any one of you that wants to participate, bring it on. I’ll see you in court. I will serve in this administration as long as the president and the attorney general want me to do so.”

Jansing said, “So do you think that, I don’t know, Democrats will get to the bottom of this, the administration will get to the bottom of that?”

Luján said, “Well, I think, Chris, the telling part of that little exchange from Kash Patel is the last four or five words that he said that he’ll stay there as long as President Trump wants him. I’m certain President Trump will be firing him soon because there’s a question of this guy even shows up to work if he’s out the job. There’s one whistleblower after another now that’s coming forward that’s talking about that. And Kash Patel is not the only one who’s not going to work, following the president’s executive orders, in addition to questions about his behavior in other areas. So, look, President Trump, continue to fire the people that you thought would do work for the American people. Kash Patel is probably next on the list.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN