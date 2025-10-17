Henry SPD Hush Lever Action: Balanced, Accurate, Futuristic

The Henry Special Products Division (SPD) Hush is a balanced and extremely accurate lever action that builds on the frontier cowboy rifles with an eye to space cowboys.

Gone is the hardwood forearm, replaced by a skeletonized M-LOK version ready to hold your favorite light, laser, or light/laser combo (or any other M-LOK accessory you want to add.)

The top of the receiver is fitted with a Picatinny rail for mounting a scope or red dot optic. And…to lessen weight, the Picatinny rail is made from carbon fiber.

We put an Aimpoint ACRO red dot on our SPD Hush.

Moreover, the SPD Hush is designed to be suppressed. We put a TION Dragoon CQB suppressor on the model we reviewed, achieving remarkable (repeatable) accuracy with a lever action that felt even more balanced suppressed that unsuppressed.

The buttstock of the SPD Hush is hardwood laminate, hollowed in the right places to aid in weight distribution as well weight reduction.

The SPD Hush holds 4+1 rounds and can be loaded via the tube magazine or through the side loading gate. And some components–the trigger, the lever, etc.–have a matte finish to ensure the gun looks as good as it shoots.

Speaking of shooting, the SPD Hush brings all the reliability and functionality we have come to expect from Henry products. Additionally, it is made in America, just like all Henry firearms.

All in all, the Henry SPD Hush is the future of lever action hunting — a future that preserves, and builds upon, all the great qualities of lever action hunting rifles from days gone by.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a member of the NRA and Gun Owners of America, and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.