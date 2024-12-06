The TION Dragoon CQB: American-Made Titanium Suppressor

The TION Dragoon 7.62 CQB is an American-made titanium suppressor that brings light weight, zero point of impact (POI) change, and incredible user friendliness to the table.

We reviewed the Dragoon CQB, which is 6.7″ long, 1.375″ wide, and weighs 9.2 ounces. The light weight prevents a problem we have witnessed with some non-titanium suppressors from other companies, namely the not-so-pleasant experience of placing a suppressor on a rifle and suddenly feeling a weight shift toward the end of the barrel. That shift throws off the firearm’s balance, almost becoming more of a nuisance than a benefit.

The lightweight Dragoon CQB did not shift the weight in that way on any of the firearms we used during testing.

Speaking of the firearms we used in testing, one of the strongest takeaways from the Dragoon CQB was its consistency as we moved it from semiautomatic (.308) to bolt gun (6.5 Creedmoor) to a spicy hot semiautomatic (Sig Sauer .277 Fury).

All the shooting was done outdoors in temps ranging from 50 to 70 degrees Fahrenheit and the Dragoon CQB removed the sharp, ear-piercing aspect of the gunshot in all cases, and we saw zero POI with any of the rounds. (Zero is a strong word; I considered using the word “negligible” and perhaps some would prefer that word, but our observations again and again showed no fluctuation in POI.)

The Dragoon CQB is direct attach so putting it on the firearm is an easy two-step process: 1. Unscrew the factory-installed flash hider. (Be sure it is not pinned.) 2. Then screw on the Dragoon CQB. It is quite user-friendly in that way and also in the way that it can be taken apart for cleaning. Simply take the suppressor off the firearm and use a 1/2 inch ratchet to unscrew the end cap, thereby allowing the titanium baffles to be removed, cleaned, and lubricated.

In addition to the great features and performance, the Dragoon CQB also has in its corner the fact that it is made in America.

We were drawn to review the Dragoon CQB because of talk we had heard about TION’s commitment to precision in manufacturing. Every good thing we heard about TION’s suppressors was confirmed in our testing of the Dragoon CQB.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a member of Gun Owners of America, a Pulsar Night Vision pro-staffer, and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly: awrhawkins@breitbart.com.