Gun Control Fail: At Least 3 Injured in Denver House Party Shooting

At least three people were injured when shots rang out just before 3 a.m. Sunday following a fight at a house party in gun-controlled Colorado.

9 News reported the shooting occurred in Denver and was preceded by “a large fight.”

At least three people were shot and transported to the hospital and none of the injuries are considered life-threatening.

On Halloween night, a shooting at a party near Grand Junction left two dead, according to the Denver Post.

Investigators believe “one or more people” starting shooting, resulting in the deaths.

Colorado Democrats have been incrementally increasing the state’s gun controls since 2013, including universal background checks for handgun purchases, magazine capacity restrictions, and ending campus carry for self-defense by concealed handgun permit holders. Earlier this year, Democrat lawmakers secured passage of an “assault weapons” ban that includes numerous shotguns on the prohibited weapons list.

Additionally, Everytown for Gun Safety noted that Colorado has a red flag law, a gun storage law, a bump stock ban, regulations on “ghost guns,” and a ban on “Glock switches.”

In addition to all the gun controls, Colorado also had at least five people shot at parties over Halloween weekend.

