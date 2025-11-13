Passenger Finds Loaded Firearm Magazine on Frontier Airlines Plane

A passenger found a loaded firearm magazine aboard a Frontier Airlines plane Sunday at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

FOX News noted the incident was reported to airport security “just after 4:30 p.m.”

The magazine had ten hollow point rounds in it.

FOX 5 Atlanta reported the magazine was found “near seat 7A on an Airbus A320 parked at Gate C-6 in Concourse C” and the initials “K.H.” were on it.

The pilot of the plane announced that everyone would be deplaning for a security sweep, after which every passenger was rescreened before being allowed back aboard. “No other items of concern were found” during the screening nor aboard the plane, which departed for Cincinnati just before 8:00 p.m.

Frontier Airlines indicated the magazine belonged to a law enforcement officer who had flown on the plane during an earlier flight:

We can confirm that on Sunday, Nov. 9, during the boarding process for Flight 4771 from Atlanta to Cincinnati, a passenger discovered a loaded ammunition magazine near her seat. Customers were asked to deplane while a security sweep of the aircraft was conducted, along with additional passenger screening prior to the flight’s departure. A subsequent investigation confirmed that the ammunition belonged to a law enforcement officer who was on an earlier flight on the same aircraft.

They added, “The ammunition and magazine were taken into the custody of the Atlanta Police Department and the property owner was referred to Atlanta P.D. to retrieve his items.”

