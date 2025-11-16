4 Officers Shot After Responding to Domestic Violence Call

Four officers, consisting of three Osage County Sheriff’s deputies and one Highway Patrol trooper, were shot Saturday morning around 10:30 a.m. after responding to a domestic violence call in Carbondale, Kansas.

The Topeka Capitol-Journal reported the shooting suspect was killed during the incident. The Associated Press noted that the deceased suspect was 22 years of age.

Highway Patrol Superintendent Erik Smith commented on the incident, saying, “After being on scene less than 10 minutes, gunfire erupted.”

Two of the deputies underwent surgery and are now in good condition, while a third deputy was treated for his wounds and released from the hospital.

The Highway Patrol trooper is still hospitalized with little information reported on his condition.

