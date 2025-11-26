The alleged attacker who shot two National Guard members in Washington, DC, on Wednesday reportedly yelled, “Allahu Akbar” at some point during the attack, according to Julio Rosas.

FOX News correspondent Brooke Taylor noted, “Law enforcement sources tell me the shooter who shot 2 National Guard members in D.C. is an illegal migrant from Afghan who came in during Operation Allies Welcome, under Biden administration and overstayed that visa.”

The suspect allegedly began his attack with a revolver, and he then used a firearm he was able to take from a female Guard member.

Jack Posobiec wrote:

The suspect waited for the guardsmen to turn the corner before opening fire. He only had four rounds, but managed to hit the female guard in the chest. He then approached her, took her weapon, and shot her point-blank in the head. Using [the female Guard member’s] firearm, [the suspect] continued shooting at the other guardsmen, hitting one in the neck, until a third guard engaged and subdued him.

Breitbart News reported the shooting just after it occurred, noting that three people were shot and the above-mentioned suspect is in custody. The three people shot were two National Guard members and the suspect. The AP noted that the suspect’s wounds “were not believed to be life-threatening.”

