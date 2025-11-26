WATCH: Three Shot, Including Two National Guardsmen, in Washington, DC

Three people were shot, including two National Guardsmen, in Washington, DC, Wednesday afternoon, leading to a lockdown at the White House.

WJLA reported that the alleged shooter is in custody.

The Associated Press noted that the condition of the injured Guardsmen is not known. The Joint DC Task Force confirmed the incident occurred “in the vicinity of the White House.”

The Daily Mail pointed out that the White House was locked down following news of the shooting.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said, “The White House is aware and actively monitoring this tragic situation. The President has been briefed.”

