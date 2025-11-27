The Afghan national who allegedly shot two National Guard members in DC previously worked with the CIA in Afghanistan, according to the Associated Press.

The shooting suspect, whom CNN identified as Rahmanullah Lakanwal, worked with the CIA in Afghanistan prior to coming to America under President Biden’s Operation Allies Welcome program.

The two Guard members injured in Wednesday’s attack are identified as 20-year-old Sarah Beckstrom and 24-year-old Andrew Wolfe, both of whom are in critical condition.

Breitbart News pointed to a report that Lakanwal allegedly yelled “Allahu Akbar” at some point during the attack on Beckstrom and Wolfe.

Lakanwal allegedly began his attack with a revolver, and he then used a firearm he was able to take from a female Guard member. The AP noted that the revolver was a .357 Magnum.

***Update***

West Virginia National Guard member Beckstrom died from her wounds on Thanksgiving.

