Officials: Ex-Memphis Football Player Killed by Police After Pulling Gun

Former University of Memphis Tigers defensive player La’Andre Thomas was shot and killed by law enforcement after pulling a gun from his waistband on December 4, 2025, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) says.

TMZ Sports reported that a woman in Sandy Springs, Georgia, called police around 10:30 a.m. and alleged “a man was assaulting her while she was walking her dog.”

Officers arrived and found 27-year-old Thomas and were talking with him when he “allegedly reached for his belt to retrieve a weapon.”

The GBI said, “During the conversation, Thomas pulled a handgun from his waistband. One officer then shot Thomas, injuring him.”

WTOC noted that Thomas was “rushed to the hospital where he later died.” The Commercial Appeal pointed out that no law enforcement officers were injured in the incident.

ABC 24 observed that Thomas “played for the Tigers from 2017 to 2019.”

