Kyle Rittenhouse Gets Married, Bride Holds AR-15 in Wedding Photo

Kyle Rittenhouse re-emerged on social media Wednesday to announce he had gotten married and to share a photo of his bride holding an AR-style rifle.

His bride’s name is Bell:

Rittenhouse came into the national eye on August 25, 2020, after using an AR-15 rifle to defend himself while under assault in Kenosha, Wisconsin. He subsequently faced two charges of murder, one charge of attempted murder, and two charges of reckless endangerment relating to the melee during Black Lives Matter riots in Kenosha.

On November 19, 2021, Breitbart News noted that Rittenhouse was found not guilty on all charges.

On Wednesday, hours after posting photos of he and his bride, Rittenhouse used an X post to say:

I support the Second Amendment because without it, I might not be here today. In 2020, when I was 17, I was put in a situation where violent criminals attacked me, struck me in the head multiple times, and one even pointed a gun at my face. I’m no hero. I had no choice but to defend my own life in that moment. I’m not in prison — and I’m alive — because the Founders recognized our God-given right to self-defense, and the jury recognized that simple fact.

He added, “If you believe we must defend the Second Amendment with everything we’ve got, follow me. More coming soon… stay tuned.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.