AI Wars: Nvidia Pulls Back from OpenAI and Anthropic Investments

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang announced at a major tech conference that his company will likely cease further investments in AI firms OpenAI and Anthropic, citing the anticipated public offerings from the AI rivals later this year as the primary reason.

TechCrunch reports that Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang revealed at the Morgan Stanley Tech, Media and Telecom conference that the chipmaker plans to pull back from additional investments in OpenAI and Anthropic. Speaking at the event, Huang stated that once both companies complete their expected initial public offerings later this year, the opportunity to continue investing will close.

The announcement comes as Nvidia already generates substantial revenue selling the advanced chips that power both AI companies’ operations. When asked for additional comment following Huang’s remarks, an Nvidia spokesman directed inquiries to a transcript from the company’s fourth-quarter earnings call. During that call, Huang explained that all of Nvidia’s investments are “focused very squarely, strategically on expanding and deepening our ecosystem reach,” suggesting the company’s earlier stakes in both firms have achieved their intended purpose.

However, industry observers point to several other factors that may explain the decision beyond the stated reasoning about public offerings. The circular nature of these investment arrangements has drawn scrutiny from financial experts. When Nvidia initially announced plans to invest up to $100 billion in OpenAI last September, MIT Sloan professor Michael Cusumano described the arrangement to the Financial Times as “kind of a wash,” noting that “Nvidia is investing $100 billion in OpenAI stock, and OpenAI is saying they are going to buy $100 billion or more of Nvidia chips.”

The investment amount ultimately finalized differed significantly from the original announcement. When Nvidia completed its participation in OpenAI’s $110 billion funding round last week, the actual investment totaled thirty billion dollars, substantially less than the initial commitment. Growing concerns about potential investment bubbles created by such arrangements may have influenced the reduced amount. Huang has previously dismissed speculation about tension between the companies as “nonsense.”

The relationship between Nvidia and Anthropic has also faced challenges. Just two months after Nvidia announced a $10 billion investment in November, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei made controversial remarks at Davos. Without directly naming Nvidia, Amodei compared U.S. chip companies selling high-performance AI processors to approved Chinese customers to “selling nuclear weapons to North Korea.”

Recent developments have added further complexity to these relationships. Days ago, the Trump administration placed Anthropic on a blacklist, prohibiting federal agencies and military contractors from using the company’s technology. This action came after Anthropic refused to allow its AI models to be used in all legal ways possible by the Pentagon.

Shortly after the blacklist announcement, OpenAI announced a new agreement with the Pentagon. Anthropic characterized this move as “mendacious,” and public reaction appeared to favor Anthropic’s position. Within twenty-four hours of the competing announcements, Anthropic’s Claude application surged to the top of the free-app rankings on Apple’s U.S. App Store, overtaking ChatGPT. At the end of January, Claude had ranked outside the top one hundred applications, according to data from Sensor Tower.

Breitbart News recently reported on Dario Amodei’s groveling apology for comments he made about the Trump administration:

In a groveling apology for the memo, Amodei explained he had written it immediately after Trump and Hegseth announced measures that would significantly damage Anthropic’s business relationships and after OpenAI revealed its Pentagon deal. “It was a difficult day for the company, and I apologize for the tone of the post,” he wrote. “It does not reflect my careful or considered views. It was also written six days ago, and is an out-of-date assessment of the current situation.” Despite the apology, Amodei maintained that Anthropic would challenge the designation legally. “We do not believe this action is legally sound,” he stated. He noted that the letter informing the company of the designation was written with narrow scope, supporting Anthropic’s interpretation that it “applies only to the use of Claude by customers as a direct part of contracts with the Department of War, not all use of Claude by customers who have such contracts,” contrary to Hegseth’s earlier suggestion.

The situation leaves Nvidia holding stakes in two companies that are currently pursuing dramatically different strategies regarding military and government partnerships. This divergence potentially affects customers and partners who maintain relationships with both firms.

Whether Huang anticipated these developments remains unclear, given Nvidia’s extensive network of partnerships across the AI industry. However, his explanation at the conference that anticipated IPOs close the door on future investments appears inconsistent with typical late-stage private investment practices. Many venture capital firms and strategic investors continue participating in funding rounds until immediately before companies go public, seeking additional returns on their investments.



As AI companies, led and built by leftists with a history of attacking Donald Trump and the MAGA movement, continue to fight amongst each other to win the AI wars, the fallout could impact everything from America’s defense posture and elections to the economy and the mental health of our children and grandchildren. Breitbart News social media director Wynton Hall has written his forthcoming book, book Code Red: The Left, the Right, China, and the Race to Control AI, to serve as the definitive guide on how the MAGA movement can create positions on AI that benefit humanity without handing control of our nation to the leftists of Silicon Valley or allowing the Chinese to take over the world.

Read more at TechCrunch here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship.