Trump Attends Dignified Transfer of Six Soldiers Killed in Strike

President Donald Trump on Saturday attended the dignified transfer of the six soldiers who were killed in a drone strike on Sunday, March 1.

President Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, Vice President JD Vance, Second Lady Usha Vance, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dan Caine, and other top-ranking officials, including lawmakers and governors from Iowa, Nebraska, and Florida, were on hand for the transfer at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware.

The six soldiers lost in an Iranian drone strike in Kuwait on Sunday are Maj. Jeffery R. O’ Brien of Indianola, Iowa; Capt. Cody A. Khork of Winter Haven, Florida; Chief Warrant Officer 3 Robert M. Marzan of Sacramento, California; Sgt. 1st Class Nicole M. Amor of White Bear Lake, Minnesota; Sgt. 1st Class Noah L. Tietjens of Bellevue, Nebraska; and Sgt. Declan J. Coady of West Des Moines, Iowa.

Trump arrived at the base via Air Force One at 1:09 p.m. and motorcaded to meet with the families of the fallen at 1:25 p.m. At 3:09 p.m., the president walked out for the transfer. He saluted as each transfer case was taken off the C-17 Globemaster, according to the White House press pool.

The dignified transfer concluded at 3:41 p.m.

“The parents were so proud of their boy, as they called him, ‘My boy.’ In one case, a young lady. Their parents are so proud,” Trump told reporters on Air Force One during the flight back to Miami after the dignified transfer.