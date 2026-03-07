Marlow on Trump Iran Strategy: It’s ‘Art of the Deal,’ He’ll Never Take Anything Off Table’

Friday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow talked about Iran.

Marlow said, “He does not take stuff off the table. This is how it’s always been. He does not take things off the table. So, he’s not going to tell you he will not put boots on the ground.”

