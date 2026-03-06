Dem Rep. Dean on Iran Strike Numbers Falling: Not ‘What This Is All About’

On Thursday’s broadcast of “CNN News Central,” Rep. Madeleine Dean (D-PA) reacted to the number of strikes by Iran sharply declining by stating that “that’s not really what this is all about. What this is all about is we have six American military members dead.”

Co-host John Berman asked, “We heard from the Chair of the Joint Chiefs, Dan Caine, yesterday, who said that, since this conflict began, the number of Iranian missile strikes on its neighbors is down more than 80% day to day, and the number of drone strikes down more than 70% day to day. Does that indicate to you that, as Secretary Hegseth suggested, the United States is winning here?”

Dean answered, “Well, good morning. It is good to be with you, certainly not about this wide-ranging war, just from your own reporting just now, just think of the spidering of this war and how many countries and how many citizens are involved. I have great respect for Gen. Caine. I’ve had the opportunity to speak with him just this week following our classified briefing. And so, those statistics are impressive, and, hopefully in the right direction, but that’s not really what this is all about. What this is all about is we have six American military members dead.”

She added that the administration has “given no coherent plan as to what was the imminent threat — we’ve been given nothing, whether in classified or unclassified settings –, what is the actual mission — we’ve been given about six different ideas of what the mission might be –, and, finally, what is the end of this war of choice where many, many already have died.”

Later, she stated, “That we’re eroding the military — or the missile capability is a goal. There’s no doubt about it. It is a goal. But you know what we are losing on our side? So much of our weaponry.”

