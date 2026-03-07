WATCH: Joe Biden Claims ‘I’m a H**l of a Lot Smarter than Most of You’ During Speech at Jesse Jackson Memorial

Former President Joe Biden (D) compared his intellect with the intellects of mourners at Reverend Jesse Jackson’s memorial service on Friday in Chicago at the House of Hope arena.

In attendance were former presidents Barack Obama (D), Bill Clinton (D), Clinton’s wife, Hillary, former Vice President Kamala Harris (D), and Reverend Al Sharpton, Fox News reported.

Biden had been telling the mourners how as a child he stuttered and was mocked for it, noting that oftentimes people make fun of such things because they think it makes the person appear unintelligent.

He continued his remarks by stating, “If I told you I had a cleft palate or clubfoot, none of you would have laughed. But it’s OK to laugh at stuttering. I’m not being critical of you but think about it. It’s the one place where people think you’re stupid.”

A few claps were heard from the crowd moments before he said, “Oh really? I’m a hell of a lot smarter than most of you.” Attendees laughed in response, then Biden commented, “All kidding aside, it makes you feel really small.”

While delivering his remarks, Biden also spoke about Africa.

“I remember telling Jesse that I knew I knew a guy, in South Africa, I was going to go see. Name is Nelson Mandela. And, I’m Jesse saying, ‘How are you going? You guys actually see him?’ By the way, you know, the continent of Africa is going to be the largest continent in the world in terms of population by the year 2050, the largest in the entire world. Watch, man. Watch,” he said:

Watch Biden’s full remarks here:

Jackson, who was a former presidential candidate and civil rights activist, died in February after a prolonged illness. He was 84 years old when he passed away, and President Donald Trump remembered him in a lengthy social media post as a man who “truly loved people,” Breitbart News reported.

“I knew him well, long before becoming President. He was a good man, with lots of personality, grit, and ‘street smarts.’ He was very gregarious — Someone who truly loved people!” the president wrote in part.

“Jesse was a force of nature like few others before him. He had much to do with the Election, without acknowledgment or credit, of Barack Hussein Obama, a man who Jesse could not stand. He loved his family greatly, and to them I send my deepest sympathies and condolences. Jesse will be missed! President DONALD J. TRUMP,” he added.