The military operation against Iran entered its eighth day on Saturday. Israeli forces continued to expand their strikes against Iranian proxies Hezbollah in Lebanon, while the remnants of the leadership in Tehran vowed to keep fighting but apologized for hitting its Gulf neighbours, and President Trump has warned that Iran will be “hit very hard” today.

7:50 PM: Arab states report continued Iranian attacks

Despite the public apology from Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and a promise to halt attacks, multiple neighbouring countries have reported attempted Iranian strikes on Saturday. The Ministry of Defense of the United Arab Emirates said that it intercepted 15 ballistic missiles, while another fell into the sea. The MoD said that it also intercepted 119 Iranian drones, while two fell onto UAE territory. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia said that it intercepted drones on their way to the Shaybah oil field and its capital city of Riyadh.

Saudi Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman Al Saud warned on Saturday that Iran should “exercise wisdom and avoid miscalculation.”

7:00 PM: CENTCOM: Not slowing down

U.S. Central Command said that during the first week of Operation Epic Fury in Iran, American forces struck over 3,000 targets in Iran, adding, “and we are not slowing down.”

6:45 PM: U.S. to step up strikes, Trump says

In a post on Truth Social on Saturday, U.S. President Donald Trump said that the decision by Iran to cease strikes on its Gulf neighbours was a result of it being “beat to Hell” by the “relentless” strikes from the United States and Israel.

“They were looking to take over and rule the Middle East. It is the first time that Iran has ever lost, in thousands of years, to surrounding Middle Eastern Countries. They have said, ‘Thank you President Trump.’ I have said, ‘You’re welcome!’ Iran is no longer the ‘Bully of the Middle East,’ they are, instead, ‘THE LOSER OF THE MIDDLE EAST,’ and will be for many decades until they surrender or, more likely, completely collapse!” the president wrote.

President Trump said that Iran “will be hit very hard” on Saturday, and added: “Under serious consideration for complete destruction and certain death, because of Iran’s bad behavior, are areas and groups of people that were not considered for targeting up until this moment in time.”

6:40 PM: Tehran vows to keep fighting, but apologises for strikes on neighbours

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Saturday that what remains of his government will never surrender to the forces of the United States and Israel. In a nationally televised address, Pezeshkian is quoted by the Times of London as saying: “The enemies must take their wish for the surrender of the Iranian people to their graves.”

However, Pezeshkian did take a more contrite tone towards Iran’s Arab neighbours and said that Tehran will cease strikes on neutral Gulf states.

“I apologise… to the neighbouring countries that were attacked by Iran”, he said. “The interim leadership council agreed yesterday that no more attacks will be made on neighbouring countries and no missiles will be fired unless an attack on Iran originates from those countries.”

6:35 PM: Israel continues strikes in Lebanon

The Israel Defence Forces said on Saturday that it completed another wave of military strikes against targets across southern Lebanon and the Bekaa Valley, including attacks on rocket launchers, weapons stockpiles, and other Hezbollah sites. The IDF also claimed to have struck commanders from the Radwan Force of the Iranian-backed terror group, which entered the conflict last Sunday, breaking its 2024 truce with Jerusalem to launch rockets into northern Israel in revenge strikes over the killing of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

