Alleged Intruder Armed With Hammer Shot Dead by Homeowner

An alleged intruder armed with a hammer was shot dead Thursday morning around 7:00 a.m. by a Gulfport, Mississippi, woman who had a protective order against him.

WLOX reported that two women were home at the time of the alleged intrusion and that both women had a protection order against the man.

The alleged intruder entered through a window and attacked one woman, who was able to get to another room in the house to keep herself safe. The second woman grabbed a gun and shot the man, killing him.

The Sun Herald noted that the alleged intruder, identified as 29-year-old Dangelo Rayjvon Murphy, was trying to get the woman who had hidden for safety when the second woman shot him.

Gulfport police Lt. Jason Ducré indicated Murphy “had been out of jail on bond at the time of the attack for allegedly kidnapping one of the women.”

Murphy reportedly had a knife in addition to the hammer.

