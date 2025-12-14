Stringent gun control failed to prevent a firearm-based mass killing by terrorists that ended the lives of 11 innocents at Sydney’s Bondi Beach on Sunday evening.

Breitbart News noted that the Jewish community was targeted in the terrorist attack and that one of the two gunmen behind the attack was also killed.

Some witnesses report more than 30 shots were fired before the deadly assault was brought to an end.

It was also confirmed late on Sunday evening that a number of suspicious items had been found near the bridge where the gunmen fired rounds, including an improvised explosive device (IED).

The IED was removed by bomb squad specialists, driven away in an armoured car, the Daily Mail reports.

Democrats and other leftists frequently set Australia before Americans as an example of what gun control can accomplish.

For example, when Hillary Clinton was making a presidential run in 2015 she quipped that an Australia-style gun ban was “worth looking at” for the U.S. The New York Times noted that former President Obama described Australian gun control as a model for America.

The Times went so far as to claim “conservative-led Australia ended mass killings.”

Australia moved toward its gun ban following the 1996 Port Arthur shooting. The National Firearms Agreement emerged, containing a firearm buyback that was mandatory. The result? At least 700,000 guns were handed over to the government during the buyback time-frame.

The National Firearms Agreement targeted semiautomatic firearms and contained universal background checks and licensing and registration requirements for the few types of guns which the government would still allow Australians to own. CNN summed up this aspect of the National Firearms Agreement thusly: “Rapid-fire rifles and shotguns were banned, gun owner licensing was tightened and remaining firearms were registered to uniform national standards.”

Many other guns were handed over to the Australian government apart from the buyback, bringing the total number of guns taken and destroyed by the government at approximately one million.

So Australia has stringent gun control and the left wants us to follow Australia’s lead in that area. Australia also has 11 innocents who were shot and killed in a vicious attack on Bondi Beach Sunday evening.

